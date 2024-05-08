The media’s no nuance, judgemental coverage of infanticide by new mothers

The coverage then started using an array of sexist adjectives for women who commit infanticides, contrasting them with the ideal image of the ever-patient, all-bearing mother who can have no “negative feelings”. Such an ideal take on motherhood is a product of centuries of patriarchal gaze on motherhood. Since the reason for the infanticide has not been conclusively announced by the police, responsible coverage would not ignore aspects like postpartum psychosis and other severe mental health conditions triggered by childbirth that may contribute to infanticide by new mothers. Factors like social stigma, stress, fear of isolation or public humiliation, and many other contributing factors also find no place in such discourse. Further, these stories often telecast or mention the gruesome details without so much as a trigger warning.

Only a few approached the story with other angles, including an explainer of postpartum depression , and the role of society in driving unwed mothers into these crimes. The birth of a child outside marriage is still a huge stigma in India, and unmarried women often feel compelled to hide their pregnancy from even their closest friends and family. While a few may be able to access a safe abortion, also a legal right as ensured by the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, some end up in bathrooms in the middle of the night without a single person to assist them like in the two cases in Kochi.

In Kerala’s neighboring Tamil Nadu as well, another incident of a newborn’s death shortly after self-assisted childbirth was reported a few days ago. The child’s limb was chopped off in an accident while its mother, a nurse, tried an episiotomy procedure to aid the delivery. A few regional channels reported the incident with repeated references to her “unwed” status, and one mentioned “an illicit affair”.

Even in the coverage of women being murdered, mutilated, or attacked with acid by men who had a romantic relationship with them, many news reports sympathise with the attacker using monickers like “jilted lover” who was “heartbroken”. In November last year, after women in a Chennai pub were chased and harassed by a group of inebriated men, several media including Polimer, News Tamil 24 * 7, and Thanthi, ran visuals shaming the women for drinking and for their choice of clothing.

While there is no doubt that women are capable of brutal crimes and that they cannot be unduly insulated against punishment, there is an additional moral burden imposed on them when they become protagonists of crime stories. Their acts are always weighed against a patriarchal ideal of femininity, ignoring the nuances of the crime and taking away from the integrity of the reportage.

In the infanticide coverage from Kerala, it is a welcome change that at least some reports attempted a critical analysis of the society’s culture of victim blaming and abortion stigma that drives many women into infanticide. But it is also true that the media itself has played a significant role in propagating such insecurity in women.