Chennai nurse gives birth to child in bathroom, chops infant’s limb accidentally

TW: Mention of graphic details

The limb of a newborn was accidentally chopped off by its mother, a 24 year old nurse, when she gave birth to her baby on her own in her hostel washroom, on Monday, April 29. W Vinisha from Nagercoil is a nurse in a private hospital in Chennai and reportedly performed an episiotomy procedure on her own without any medical help. An episiotomy refers to a surgical procedure, where an incision is made in the perineum to help with the childbirth.

Speaking to TNM, police said that Vinisha, working at Geri Care Hospital in T Nagar had discovered her pregnancy only during her fifth month and attempted to abort the child. According to reports, her relationship with a software professional in the city had ended seven months ago, and she had not disclosed her pregnancy to anyone.