When mothers kill their newborns: The role of postpartum psychosis in infanticide

In Kerala’s Kochi, a 23-year-old woman has been accused of suffocating her newborn and hurling the infant’s body onto the road out of her apartment. The incident has triggered many kinds of debates, and while some of them blatantly moral police the woman who birthed the child in the bathroom of her parent's apartment without their knowledge, police sources say that she is still under mental shock from the childbirth and the incidents that followed.

Though the reasons that led to the brutal murder of the newborn have not been fully established yet, an important topic that goes dangerously overlooked is the mental health of new mothers, especially those who give birth under distressing conditions. In this case, police officials suspect that the woman is a survivor of rape, and an investigation into this is underway.

In 2022, the topic of postpartum mental health was propelled to headlines after former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Soundarya, a doctor herself in her 30s, lost her life to postpartum depression. Dr Anupama R, managing director and chief consultant gynaecologist at a private hospital, told TNM that many new mothers experience different kinds of mental turbulence of varying degrees due to the intense hormonal and psychological changes during pregnancy and childbirth. “Most women are not diagnosed because of a lack of awareness or stigma surrounding mental health,” she pointed out.

She explained that mental stress after childbirth can be broadly called postpartum syndrome, which can be further divided into three segments – postpartum blues, postpartum depression, and postpartum psychosis.

Postpartum blues or baby blues often starts right after childbirth and is a self-limited condition involving emotional disturbances like mood swings, irritability, negative emotional surges, and tearfulness. Dr Anupama said that postpartum blues are very common but relatively milder, and they usually go away within a few months with good support from family and doctors. “Anxiety, bad moods, sleeplessness, loss of appetite, and many other symptoms may be present. This definitely needs care and attention, but it is not a severe psychiatric condition like postpartum depression or postpartum psychosis,” she said.