12-year-old victim of Kalamassery blasts succumbs to burn injuries

Libina’s death takes the toll in the blasts to three. On Sunday, two women died in the blast. One woman who died soon after the blasts was identified as 60-year-old Layona Paulose from Ernakulam’s Kuruppampady. As per reports, she was taking part in the convention alone and most of her relatives reside abroad, which is why there was a delay in her identification since she was charred to death in the blast. Kumari, a 53-year-old native of Thodupuzha in Idukki, passed away on Sunday evening after suffering more than 90% burns from the blast.

More than 30 people were hospitalised, out of which 18 were admitted to Intensive Care Units in various hospitals. Among them, the condition of three patients is said to be critical.