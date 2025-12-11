Avalkoppam campaign is rekindled after Kerala actor assault case verdict

From a girl of 12 to a woman in her 70s, a gathering of people came together at Manaveeyam Veedhi – a cultural corridor in Thiruvananthapuram – on December 10, to pledge their support for the actor who survived a brutal sexual assault in 2017.

More than eight years after the attack, the verdict in her case was delivered on December 8, convicting six of the accused men. But Dileep, the alleged mastermind of the attack and one of the most powerful actors in Malayalam cinema, was acquitted.

Back in 2017 too, the same group of women and many others had come together in Manaveeyam Veedhi, to say aloud that they stood with the actor who was abducted and brutally assaulted in Kochi on a February night that year.

The ‘Avalkoppam’ (With Her) campaign had then sprung up everywhere in Kerala, where women working in Malayalam cinema, activism, and all walks of life came out in public to express their solidarity with the survivor.

The campaign was rekindled on December 10, after the verdict, to once again let the survivor know she is not alone in her fight, which will continue.

“We stand together as one with the survivor. We will boycott the master of conspiracy. We will fight till justice is won. We are always and everyday with her,” recited the seniormost among the women, Radhamani, as the others around her repeated after her, holding posters of ‘Avalkoppam’.