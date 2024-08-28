Mohanlal and A.M.M.A. did not redeem themselves — they had to go

Few had bought into that image though, for stories of sexual harassment, of casting couch (euphemism for demand of sexual favours in the film industry) and ‘adjustments’, have always floated around, even as the top guns denied it and brushed it off as nasty rumours. They’d sound believable, for they were, admittedly, really good at their job, as actors.

The first to go this time was Siddique, a senior actor known for his comedy, villainy, and a plethora of supporting characters. He had held the coveted position of A.M.M.A. general secretary since June, and has even before been the face of the Association for public meetings and press conferences. Even on August 23, four days after the Hema Committee report came out, it was Siddique who told the media that A.M.M.A. welcomed the report, as he sat with four other, mostly-quiet, co-actors.

Stopping just short of raising a toast, he hailed the report in every other way, promising support for the aggrieved women who’d want to raise complaints. But perhaps it was premonition that made him say that the A.M.M.A. would not ‘avoid an actor’ against whom a complaint is made.

Shortly after the press meet, a woman actor who had previously alleged sexual assault by Siddique came out in public and repeated her accusations. When he resigned on the morning of August 25, owning moral responsibility, he quite inadvertently set the ball rolling. By August 27, all the committee members – there were 17 in all, including the six in the executive – would follow suit. A.M.M.A’s president, the superstar Mohanlal, would resign and dissolve the rest of the committee.