AMMA ‘welcomes’ Hema Committee report, denies existence of power group

About forming an IC – an idea he ridiculed in a press meet in 2018 – Siddique said that it depended on the producer of a film, and A.M.M.A. as an organisation, could not interfere.

‘I have not faced sexual harassment’: Jomol

Actor Jomol, who was present with Siddique, professed ignorance about any such incidents of sexual harassment taking place in Malayalam cinema. An actor who began working as a child, Jomol has played noticeable roles in the 1990s and won awards for her performance in Ente Janaki Kutty. Pointing this out, she said that she too had won an award but was not acting in movies now, so it could not be true that a prominent woman actor was kept away because she refused to toe the line. Jomol meant Parvathy Thiruvothu, who along with other members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), have steadily lost opportunities at work since they spoke out about issues in the industry. However, Jomol’s absence from movies was a choice she made, while those like Parvathy were denied opportunities because they spoke out.

Following the A.M.M.A press meet, WCC representative Deedi Damodaran responded to this saying, “[Jomol] has every right to comment on her journey. She may not have been attacked by anyone. But it is good if a person would enquire about their fellow beings too. A film showcasing the state of women in Malayalam cinema has been made — Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback. Several women artistes have died by suicide. If they have some awareness of history, people like Jomol should ask why those women died. When it is being said that Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback is based on true events, it would be nice for them to find out the truth about it.”

‘Shouldn’t ask if it happens elsewhere, must act’: Jagadish

Jagadish, veteran actor and another vice president of AMMA, spoke to the media from another venue, advocating the need to probe every incident of sexual harassment, no matter how many have been reported. “We cannot reduce it to a one-off incident and not act on it. It should be investigated. We should also not ask questions like, does it not happen in every other field of work. It has now happened in our field and we should act on it,” Jagadish said.