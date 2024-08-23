AMMA ignored 2018 sexual harassment complaint, claims they ‘missed it’

The complainant woman had also raised in her email, the issue of incomplete payments for two films. She wrote that though she had spoken about the issue to the Secretary of AMMA, she was asked to not raise a complaint about it. She was told that no producer would cast her in future.

To her August 20 email, sent as a reminder of the 2018 complaint, she said, “No-one in Amma organization took a heed to sexual harassment or remuneration not being fully paid. I mentioned back in 2006 or in 2017. Are you all still going to be in this make-belief palace of "all is well" amongst us? The Hema committee report has said that other 50+ victims suffered similar or much more brutal experiences than mine. Hence all is not well here. Please open your eyes and address the issue; change is inevitable. Ignorance is NOT bliss. (sic).”

A woman member of AMMA responded to this email apologising for not having seen it before. She also said that the organisation did not have an Internal Committee anymore. The only time an IC was formed – was in 2022 – and it did not last beyond a short period. All the members quit after AMMA refused to take any action against a member accused of rape.