Kochi Biennale: Decision to withdraw Tom Vattakuzhy painting was difficult, says curator

In a move that signals the Kochi-Muziris Biennale kowtowing to sectarian pressures, the Edam exhibition venue reopened on January 5 without Tom Vattakuzhy’s controversial painting—Supper at a Nunnery. The work, a reimagining of The Last Supper featuring women, was withdrawn following protests by Christian groups who labelled it offensive.

After a meeting chaired by the Sub Collector of Ernakulam, “the curator of Edam and the artist concerned have decided to withdraw the painting from the exhibition, respecting public sentiments and in the interest of the common good,” said the statement. It further added that the Kochi Biennale Foundation, “which has always stood for artistic and curatorial freedom, respects their decision.”

V Venu, chairperson of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, told TNM that the decision was left to the curator and the artist.

Artist Tom Vattakuzhy said that the exhibition was a curated show presented as part of the Biennale. He added that he had already explained his position and perspective on the work when objections were raised and that he has nothing further to add.

The painting is an accompaniment to a play written by C Gopan and provides context to the artwork.

Gopan’s play Mridvangiyude Durmruthyu was about Dutch dancer Mata Hari, in whom Tom found a semblance of Christ. She was killed on suspicion of being a German spy during the First World War and Tom empathised with her because, he said, that was what Christian values of love, care and sympathy had taught him.