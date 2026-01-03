'Art in growing shadow of fear': Tom Vattakuzhy reacts to the Kochi Biennale row

Artist Tom Vattakuzhy likes to call them story paintings, the illustrations he made to accompany stories and texts in literary magazines. The paintings and the stories enriched each other, even if they could be standalone works of art, he thought. He had not expected that one of these paintings could be taken out of context, away from the story it belonged with, critiqued and removed from the public eye, two times in nine years.

The publication of ‘Supper at a Nunnery’ in Bhashaposhini, a Malayalam literary magazine, sparked a blasphemy row, forcing the magazine to withdraw the issue from circulation. Certain Christian groups had raised intense objections to the artwork's provocative reimagining of a biblical theme. Nine years later, by the end of December 2025, the painting has once again led to protests and subsequent closure of Tom’s exhibition, held as part of the Kochi Biennale. Speaking with TNM, the artist turned melancholic as he reflected on a profound decline in societal empathy and the growing shadow of fear cast over artistic expression.

Tom’s art works had received renewed attention when his painting titled ‘Death of Gandhi’ made it to the cover of the Kerala Budget in 2020. Growing up in a Christian household in the town of Muvattupuzha in Kerala, he had strong religious values imbibed in him from childhood, and let them guide him in his art. “Values dipped in love, care and sympathy,” Tom says.

Tom drew inspiration from The Last Supper – the famed painting by Leonardo da Vinci of Christ and his disciples at a dinner table – when he illustrated for ‘Mridvangiyude Durmruthyu’ a play written by C Gopan for the Bashaposhini. Gopan’s play was based on the story of Mata Hari, a Dutch dancer executed by the French in 1917 under suspicion that she was a German spy.

The Last Supper, in Tom’s imagination, became the perfect template for the story. She was, he interpreted in his research, a wrongly accused person, unjustly blamed by a losing France in war, misunderstood for her love of a German man. The supper in his painting turned into one for Mata Hari, bare chested and surrounded by nuns in various postures.