Kochi Biennale temporarily closes exhibition after Christian groups protest over art work

The Kochi Muziris Biennale has temporarily closed an exhibition venue after a Christian Catholic group protested over an artwork alleging it hurt religious sentiments, on December 30. The Christian groups claimed that the painting, displayed in the Biennale’s 'Idam' exhibition, one of its curated shows, misrepresented ‘The Last Supper’ painted by Leonardo da Vinci.

The work, created by artist Tom Vattakuzhy, a native of Kerala, depicts a half-naked dancer occupying the spot of Jesus in Leonardo da Vinci’s renowned painting. The dancer is surrounded by nuns who replace Jesus’ disciples in the original.

In a press release, the Syro-Malabar church condemned the depiction, calling it disrespectful and distorted, and stated that the image violates the fundamental respect owed to religious beliefs.

In 2016, the same painting sparked controversy in Kerala. The 2016 December issue of Bashaposhini, one of the oldest literary magazines in the state, owned by the Malayala Manorama Group, published this work and later withdrew the painting following the outrage.

Mentioning this, the press note states, “the re-display of this artwork, which had been published in the December 2016 issue of Bhashaposhini magazine and was withdrawn following objections from believers, raises strong suspicion that this is a deliberate and malicious act intended to insult the Christian faith.”

Meanwhile, the Catholic Congress urged the authorities to file a case over this alleged misrepresentation

Speaking with Asianet News on December 31, Tom Vattakuzhy said he didn’t intend to misrepresent the last supper, and the interpretation of the painting will depend on how every individual perceives this. He also added that the artwork was inspired by a play. He also said that the authorities in Biennale have not yet asked him to remove the picture from the venue.

Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder Biennale said, they will not remove the painting from the exhibition. “We kept it closed because of a request from police considering the large number of footfalls in Fort Kochi around New Year. We will talk to those who have apprehensions and open it as soon as we can,” he said.

In 2016, the painting was published as an accompanying illustration for C Gopan’s play ‘Mrudwangiyudeh Durmruthyu’ (The Unnatural Death of a Soft-Bodied Soul)’s review. The play itself is based on Vyloppilly’s poem ‘Narthaki’ (Dancer), based on a significant moment in the life of the Dutch exotic dancer and courtesan Mata Hari, who was executed on spying charges by a firing squad in France during World War I.