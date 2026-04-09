Kerala polls: CM Pinarayi exudes confidence about a third term for LDF

Pinarayi reiterated the government’s development claims, saying that the public will stand by the Left Democratic Front, irrespective of their political leanings. “All citizens … including those opposing LDF are standing by LDF, in the belief that the land needs development and progress. The public has a definitive experience, and the experience has convinced them that only the LDF can take development forward with commitment.”

It is the LDF that is capable of implementing development projects, he said, alleging that this was not the case in the state 10 years ago. “The public remembers a time when those in power had refused to implement schemes. That era from 10 years ago is still there in the public’s memory. They have also experienced how committedly the LDF government went ahead with such projects. Comparing the two, the public sees that the foundation of the development in the state in the last 10 years is due to the formation of the LDF government. Even those with opposing political views believe that the state should be governed by the LDF,” he said.

He also claimed that Kerala has low corruption rates because it is the LDF that is in power. Notably, one of the biggest campaign issues their opponents have raised against the LDF this poll season was the Sabarimala gold theft case .

When asked whether communalism has affected the voters, he said, “The public cannot be influenced using communal tactics. During the campaigns … I witnessed how all communities stood by the LDF. No communal agenda can break that spirit.”