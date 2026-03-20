'Why no Hindu MLA in Guruvayoor?’: BJP leader's communal remark sparks row

B Gopalakrishnan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala vice president and candidate for the Guruvayoor Assembly constituency, has stirred a controversy on the first day of his campaign with a communal remark. In a Facebook post, Gopalakrishnan alleged that Guruvayoor, in the Thrissur district, never had a Hindu MLA, despite 48 % population in the constituency belonging to the Hindu community.

Guruvayoor constituency, known as a temple city and famous for the Guruvayoorappan Sree Krishna Temple, is located in the Chavakkad Taluk. As per the 2011 census, Chavakkad taluk is dominated by the Muslim community, which constitutes 53.58 % of the population, followed by Hindus, 41.87 %. The Christian population is estimated at around 4.25 %.

“Neither Left nor Right had a Hindu MLA. Guruvayoor is an international pilgrimage centre. Why is there no Hindu MLA? Guruvayoorkappan has called me to release his land from 50-year-long imprisonment by temple thieves and anti-temple people,” he said in a video shot in the background of the Guruvayoor temple.

In the social media post, Gopalakrishnan also stated that the United Democratic Front (UDF) has no Hindu candidate in any of the seats in Malappuram except in the constituency reserved for SC candidates.

Highlighting the statement during his public speeches, Gopalakrishnan even challenged Guruvayoor MLA NK Akbar to declare his faith in Guruvayoorappan.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Students' Union has filed a complaint to the Thrissur city police commissioner against Gopalakrishnan’s communal remarks and for misusing temple premises for political campaigns. KSU and Youth Congress members are also planning to approach the Election Commission against the remark.

The Left Democratic Front has fielded its sitting MLA, NK Akbar, in the constituency this time. The UDF candidate is the Indian Union Muslim League’s CH Rasheed. Both have not responded to the remarks.

Gopalakrishnan had begun his campaign at Kodungallur. Later, when the National Democratic Alliance handed over the seat to its alliance partner Twenty 20, Gopalakrishnan openly expressed his displeasure over it. His name was announced in the BJP’s second list released on March 19.