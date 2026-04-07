'Dash monae Revantha’, CM Vijayan’s quip sparks chuckles, raises eyebrows in political circles

In a campaign season already thick with barbs and theatrics, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday added a dash of unexpected spice, one that has left both critics and onlookers alternating between amusement and disbelief.

“Dash monae Revantha…. reply is coming,” Vijayan said, responding to remarks by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

In Malayalam parlance, the phrase carries a distinctly derogatory undertone, one that is typically reserved for private banter, not public platforms, and certainly not from someone occupying the highest elected office in the state.

What made the moment even more striking was the preface.

Vijayan, in the same breath, remarked that such language was unbecoming of anyone sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair, before promptly delivering the now-viral retort himself.

The contradiction was hard to miss, and social media, predictably, didn’t.

The Chief Minister was reacting to Reddy’s campaign speech in Thiruvananthapuram last week, where the latter had said, “Po monae Pinarayi, your time is up,” borrowing from the popular “Po monae Dinesha” line immortalised by the film ‘Narasimham’ starring Mohanlal.

Over the years, that punch dialogue has slipped from cinema halls into everyday slang, often used jokingly, sometimes cheekily, but rarely with political intent.

Vijayan’s counter, however, has turned the spotlight back on the tone and tenor of political discourse.

While some supporters brushed it off as a sharp, relatable comeback, critics argue it signals a worrying slide into casualisation of language at the top.

There is, of course, a certain irony in Kerala’s otherwise measured political culture now borrowing cues from mass dialogues.

If cinema gave us “Po monae Dinesha,” politics, it seems, is now scripting its own sequels, complete with punch lines.

For now, the “reply” has arrived, with a flourish and a fair bit of unintended comedy.

Reacting to this, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said he wanted to brief Reddy that when he speaks about Vijayan, he should be careful, as over the years Vijayan has used numerous unparliamentary words against a bishop, his political adversaries and others at will.

“Thank God Vijayan used the word Dash monae, had he filled up the dash, just imagine Keralam would have had to bow their heads in shame. Vijayan is losing his sense as he knows what’s going to be the election result as we are going to win with 100 seats,” said Satheesan.