Explained: The controversy over missing gold at Sabarimala temple

Days after organising a Global Ayyappa summit in a bid to woo Hindu voters, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala is facing an unexpected crisis around alleged mismanagement of assets at the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), an autonomous body under the state government that is in charge of the administration of over 1,200 temples, is under scrutiny over allegations of theft of gold received as offerings at Sabarimala.

The issue began on September 10 when the Special Commissioner of Sabarimala reported to the Kerala High Court that gold cladding from the Dwarapalakas and Peedams that are fixed on either side of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) were removed for renovation without intimating him in advance. The Special Commissioner informed the court that the gold cladding was detached on September 7 to be sent to a Chennai-based firm for repair.

The High Court then initiated suo motu proceedings after finding discrepancies in the weight of items handed over after a similar renovation in 2019. On October 6, the HC sought a detailed probe after finding that the TDB documented the items handed over for repair in 2019 as ‘copper plates’, hiding the fact that 1.5 kg of gold was used for cladding in 1999.

The question before the court then is why the TDB referred to gold cladding as ‘copper’, why valuable items were handed over to an untrustworthy ‘sponsor’, and why there was no proper documentation of the offerings made to the deity.

Over the past few weeks what’s been unravelling is the negligence of the TDB, the involvement of a tainted Bengaluru-based businessman, and possible theft of valuable offerings at Sabarimala.

The HC has now constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the discrepancies and has also appointed former judge KT Sankaran to conduct a thorough appraisal of all valuables in the temple with the help of a professional.

Dubious repair works

United Breweries Group chairman and businessman Vijay Mallaya had sponsored gold in 1998 to cover some prominent parts of the Sannidhanam (the main temple complex), including the Sreekovil entrance, the roof, and the Dwarapalakas. In response to a recent query by the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer, the UB Group confirmed using 30.291 kg of gold for the entire work. Of this, 1.564 kg of gold was used for the cladding for the Dwarapalakas.

In 2019, the gold-cladded plates around the Dwarapalakas and two Peedams were handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti, a Bengaluru-based Malayali. Unnikrishnan, according to the TDB, had come forward to sponsor fresh gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols. He said he would send it to Chennai-based Smart Creations for gold plating.

This move was dubious for multiple reasons. First, it was a clear violation of the TDB sub-group manual, which mandates that all repair work on Dwarapalakas and Peedams be carried out at the Sannidhanam itself.

A more serious issue is that TDB not only failed to maintain proper records of the valuables but also erroneously recorded gold as copper in its official documents. The court examined the General Mahazar prepared by the TDB while handing over the gold-cladded plates to Unnikrishnan in 2019. To its surprise, the Mahazar referred to them as ‘copper plates’.

As per the Mahazar, 12 copper plates, weighing a total of 25.4 kg and covering the Dwarapalakas, were removed and entrusted to Unnikrishnan for gold plating on July 19, 2019. It also recorded that the two Peedams, on which the Dwarapalakas stood, weighing a total of 17.4 kg, were handed over to him the next day. The combined recorded weight of all entrusted items was 42.8 kg.

The UB Group’s confirmation of using 1.5 kg gold for cladding for the Dwarapalaka contradicts this Mahazar. “This revelation fundamentally alters the complexion of the case and brings within its fold the ingredients of the offences of theft, criminal misappropriation and criminal breach of trust,” the court noted after reviewing the documents.

The court found that the items returned after renovation weighed only 38.258 kg. This meant a reduction of 4.541 kg, which again was ignored by the TDB in 2019.

Despite such discrepancies, the Dwarapalaka idols and Peedams were handed over to Unnikrishnan again on September 7 this year for renovation, which was frozen with the High Court’s intervention.

The need for repair itself was suspicious, as per a recent report by the Chief Vigilance & Security Officer (Superintendent of Police) which – after consulting the artisans who carried out the cladding – stated that traditional methods and multiple layers of thin gold leaves were used to withstand daily rituals and natural wear and tear.

As per documents available, the Devaswom Executive Officer was intimated by the Sabarimala Thanthri regarding the necessity for repair of the gold claddings in 2023. The High Court questioned the rationale behind the repair, when the gold plating carried out at Smart Creations in 2019 had a warranty of 40 years.

The court has demanded answers on the quantity of gold used in 1999, in 2019 for subsequent plating, and the quantity proposed for the works in 2025. It also sought all records regarding the recovery and reuse of the gold and details regarding a second set of Dwarapalakas and Peedams in the temple’s strong room.

By its own admission, the High Court didn’t realise that it was opening a hornet’s nest by initiating the suo motu proceedings.

Who is the ‘sponsor’?

Unnikrishnan, who presented himself as the sponsor of the fresh gold plating for the Dwarapalaka idols and Peedams in 2019 and again this year, is a priest-turned-businessman. He is now at the centre of the investigation around the alleged theft of gold offerings at Sabarimala.

After his name cropped up in the controversy, Unnikrishnan changed his version several times when talking to the media. Initially, when the Special Commissioner approached the court, Unnikrishnan triggered a huge controversy by claiming to the media that the Peedams sponsored by him went missing from Sabarimala.

In the subsequent investigation based on the High Court order, the Chief Vigilance & Security Officer found the ‘missing items’ at the house of Unnikrishnan’s sister, Mini. Mini told the media that the items in sealed covers were placed in her house by her brother himself.

Unnikrishnan then came up with a new argument that the items handed over to him for repair were copper-cladded and not gold. He also presented a copy of the Mahazar to support his claim.

Meanwhile, the court found that Unnikrishnan – who had received the items for fresh gold plating on July 19 and 20, 2019 – delivered it to Smart Creations after a gap of over a month, on August 29, 2019. Media found that Unnikrishnan had organised fund-raising events in Chennai and Bengaluru by showcasing the gold claddings during this one month.

One of these events was attended by actor Jayaram in Chennai. Following the controversy, Jayaram told the media that he attended the event as a devotee on the invitation of Unnikrishnan. According to him, Unnikrishnan made him believe that he had a dream of Jayaram offering pooja to the sacred items. The actor told the media that those who have committed any wrongdoing against Lord Ayyappa will face consequences.

Unnikrishnan was subjected to detailed questioning on October 5. The probe team will also investigate the role of Devaswom officers who are facing allegations of irregularities.

The SIT headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) H Ventakesh has begun a probe into the issue. On October 6, the Kerala Assembly was adjourned after the United Democratic Front-led Opposition protested over the alleged theft of gold at Sabarimala. The Opposition has also demanded the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan.