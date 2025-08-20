Kerala to declare 100% digital literacy: The grassroots campaign that left no one behind

“We were initially worried how the villagers would respond, but the panchayat president was very confident and gave us all the encouragement. There was some reluctance at first but soon they all embraced the idea and many began to buy smartphones from their savings or pension,” says Kudumbashree CDS chairperson Preetha.

Training was conducted at the MNREGA job sites or else at the homes of the elderly. “The third method was to teach the children of the house and have them train the older members in the family,” Sajina adds.

Three modules of five activities each were designed by the core team. A volunteer would take four to five days to do the teaching. Once the training was complete, a different volunteer would test the participants and those who complete six or more of the 15 activities would be considered ‘passed’.

The three modules are basic operations of a phone, use of social media apps, and uses of the internet, which included accessing government services and online payment of bills. How to use online banking and UPI payments were taught on demand.

“I have tried doing that,” says 64-year-old Padmini about banking through her smartphone. Padmini, who is also an MNREGA worker, said she is afraid that she might “accidentally click something and lose money.” She had won applause when she made a video call to Minister Rajesh during an interaction at Pullampara.

Padmini bought her first smartphone, after receiving training from students who came home as part of the project. She also went on to teach the basics to her 72-year-old husband Viswanathan, a carpenter and Gulf-returnee.