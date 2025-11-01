Ground report: Meeting the beneficiaries of Kerala’s extreme poverty eradication scheme

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

For the past six months, the staff and visitors of the Thirunavaya Grama Panchayat office in Malappuram have started their mornings with the aroma of freshly-made tea wafting from a stall named Unni ettan’s Idam. Behind the counter stands 65-year-old Unnikrishnan, chatting warmly with familiar faces who stop by for a cup of tea. Few who see him today would suspect the hardships he has endured or how close he once came to losing everything.

Once a heavy vehicle driver in Qatar and Dubai, Unnikrishnan used to lead a comfortable life. He owned a jewellery shop, had savings, and lived with his wife and four daughters in a house he built. But a bitter family dispute over property and an eventual court case stripped him of it all. By 2006, he was living alone in a broken shed, penniless and forgotten. Making matters worse, his ailing health did not allow him to perform physical labour to earn a living.

“I had money and a good family life, but everything fell apart in no time,” he recalls.

Unnikrishnan’s life changed for the better when members of Kudumbashree, Kerala’s women-led community network, found him and connected him to the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP), a state initiative designed to reach those who have slipped through every other welfare net.

Under the programme, his small house was renovated, a toilet was built, and he began receiving free medicines for chronic ailments. Then came the biggest turning point—the Thirunavaya Grama Panchayat helped him set up a tea stall within its office compound under Kudumbashree’s Ujjjeevanam scheme.

“Everyone thought I wouldn’t be able to run a tea shop, but I’m proud to do any kind of work,” he says, smiling from behind the counter. “Now, I’m happier than ever. I have great peace. The Panchayat staff are my family these days. I can never forget the government and my Panchayat; they gave me a rebirth.”

As Kerala prepares to declare itself free from extreme poverty on November 1, the first state in India to achieve the goal, stories like Unnikrishnan’s are becoming symbols of a quiet social transformation. In fact, according to a 2021 NITI Aayog study, Kerala’s poverty rate stood at just 0.7%. As per the 2023 National Multidimensional Poverty Index prepared by the NITI Aayog, the state’s poverty rate came down to 0.55%, the lowest in the country.

TNM reached out to several beneficiaries of the state’s Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme to understand and analyse the scheme’s impact on their lived realities. As a result of the scheme's tailored interventions, ranging from renovated homes and consistent food supply to medical care and livelihood support, 59,277 families have been officially lifted out of extreme poverty, and now stand as proof of how consistent welfare policies can reshape lives.

Many of the people TNM met were the elderly or ailing, who led isolated lives with no family support, often in homes tucked away from bustling neighbourhoods. Most had little awareness of government welfare schemes or the help available to them. Many couldn’t cook or work due to illness, surviving only on the kindness of neighbours until government aid reached their doorstep.