Kerala blasts: Disinformation campaigns and hate posts emerge online

Early on Sunday, October 29, the news of three successive blasts reported at a prayer meeting in Ernakulam district’s Kalamassery shocked Kerala. Even as the police, district administration, and the media were grappling to ascertain the extent of the attack, including what caused the blasts and if there were any casualties, several people on social media started posting conspiracy theories about the incident targeting a particular community.

A particular connection was also made to a Palestine solidarity rally that took place in Malappuram on Friday, which included a virtual address by former Hamas chief Khaled Mashel . The implication was that the address had led to the blast. There was also a coordinated social media disinformation campaign about the number of blasts and a link between the blasts and Jews.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that “open calls by terrorist Hamas for Jihad” caused “bomb blasts on innocent christians”.