Kalamassery blasts: 53-year-old woman dies, taking total death toll to two

By the evening of Sunday, October 29, one more woman died of burn injuries from the explosions at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Kochi of Kerala. Kumari, a 53-year-old native of Thodupuzha in Idukki, who had taken part in the convention, passed away after suffering more than 90% burns from the blast. Three back to back explosions had taken place at the Zamra Convention Centre in Kalamassery where a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses -- a sect that identifies as Christian but does not follow beliefs of mainstream Christians -- was happening.

Kumari's passing takes the death toll to two. Another woman, as yet unidentified, was reported dead soon after the blasts. More than 30 people were hospitalised out of which 18 were admitted at Intensive Care Units of various hospitals. Health Minister Veena George had said that the conditions of six people were critical, and three of them were on ventilator support. This included a 12-year-old child.

Earlier in the evening, a Kochi native called Dominic Martin approached the police to claim responsibility for the explosions. Before surrendering to the police, he had posted a video, saying that he was a member of the cult for years but was increasingly disillusioned by their teachings which he found to be problematic and anti-national.