Hamas leader virtually addresses Palestine solidarity rally in Kerala, triggers row

Former Hamas chief Khaled Mashel virtually addressed a Palenstine solidarity rally held in Kerala’s Malappuram on Friday, October 27. The rally was organised by the Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth organisation of Jamaat-e-Islami. The ten-minute-long address of Khaled Mashel sparked controversy with Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president K Suredran demanding police action.

According to a report by The Hindu , the Hamas leader said that the world should support the Palestinians who are “trying to liberate Masjid Al Aqsa from Zionist acts of terror”. He also said that continuous attempts had been made to destroy the mosque since 1967.