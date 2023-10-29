‘Don’t spread hate and provocation’: Kerala DGP warns after Kalamassery blasts

Following multiple explosions at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery of Kerala’s Ernakulam district on the morning of Sunday, October 29, Director General of Police (DGP) Sheikh Darvesh Sahib gave strict warnings against spreading hate speech on social media. In a press meeting, the DGP confirmed that the devices used for the blasts were Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and that in three consecutive explosions, one woman was killed and 36 others injured.

“We are investigating the matter. I will be at the spot shortly, we are examining evidence and we will take stringent action,” he said. He also requested everyone to stay calm and maintain peace, and warned against posting hateful comments on social media regarding the blasts.

“I request that no provocative words or hate be posted on social media. If anybody does that, stringent action will be taken against them, “ he said. When asked whether this was a terrorist attack, the DGP further said that at this point of the investigation, no confirmation can be given about this.