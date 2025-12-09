Dileep’s story: From mimicry artist to one of the most powerful men in Malayalam cinema

Dileep would have found another way in, you can tell, witnessing the growth and the soundness of his schemes for quick and lasting success. He was always a man with a plan.

The actor would become producer and distributor and enjoy immense support even in his darkest days of being named an accused in a most heinous crime. As Dileep stands acquitted, it is time to look at the rise and fall of this man.

Making a living with Mimicry, turning AD

Dileep’s rewarding quality in his early years was his patience. Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, a Kochi boy born in 1967, assumed the name of Dileep on stage, hoping to carve his way into cinema. He had for years performed mimicry on stage and made popular audio tapes with his friend and artist Nadirshah. He had a stint in television for a comedy show called Comicola and assisted director Kamal in film after film, all the while wanting to act and hoping he’d be given a role.

“He would not tell me anything, but he’d ask other ADs to suggest his name for a role. Finally I cast him in my film Ennodishtam Koodamo (1992, featuring Madhoo and Mukesh),” Kamal says.

Dileep played a forgettable character as one of Madhoo's college mates, with a few lines to say. He got other minor roles, notably in Mammootty’s military movie Sainyam (1993), as one of the cadets. And then of course in 1994, he became the main lead in Maanathe Kottaram.

“When I wrote Maanathe Kottaram, I wanted little known actors to play the roles of fans of a celebrity that Khushboo played (as herself). I have known Dileep from his mimicry acts but it was after watching him at the bus stop that day that it struck me to cast him as the main lead. I called him and the others to Room no 21 of Hotel Orchid for an audition. Dileep nailed it. It was on his suggestion that we also got Nadirshah on board,” says Kalabhavan Ansar, scriptwriter and director most known for comedies like Mimics Parade and Kasargode Khadarbhai.

Ansar says Dileep would not believe him when he made the offer. “He asked if I was making fun of him and that he would do any role at all, let alone the lead character. I remember the day that I called him to say that it was final, that he won the audition. He let out a shriek, he yelled Eeshwara (‘God’) – a gesture he would enact in the film,” Ansar adds.

Back then, Dileep was not entirely unfamiliar to the audience in Kerala, who would have watched his act in popular videos of mimicry which used to come out in the late 1980s and early 90s. KS Prasad, who has directed many of these videos under the banner Cochin Guinness, says those were probably the first visuals of Dileep in front of a camera. “He would mimic Pratap Pothen, Lalu Alex, Innocent and Jayaram,” Prasad recalls.