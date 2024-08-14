Kerala
An orchestrated nightmare: A sexual assault that unmasked Malayalam cinema: Audio Version
On the night of February 17, 2017, a top female actor in Kerala was kidnapped and sexually assaulted while being driven around the city that had made her a star. In this 11-chapter saga, we delve into how one crime forced the Malayalam film industry to reckon with its rot.
