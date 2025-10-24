‘Expected strong reactions, not vandalism’: Hanan Benammar on attack on Kochi art exhibition

Two days before her art work was peeled off the walls of a Kochi gallery, Hanan Benammar had written a glowing tribute to the exhibition. The Algerian-French artist said she was "honoured, humbled, and frankly baffled to be part of such a beautiful group exhibition".

She had expected her artwork – verse containing expletives etched on paper – to bring mixed reactions, but did not think that it would be rudely removed by another artist. On October 22, Malayali sculptor Hochimin tore down her art work and owned up to the act of vandalism by videographing his actions and sharing his displeasure at "passing off profanities as art".

Thirty-six-year-old Hanan, based in Oslo, Norway, displayed her work titled Go Eat Your Dad at the ‘Estranged Geographies’ show in Kochi, after having previously exhibited it in Copenhagen, Denmark and Miami, USA. She had collected swear words from various languages and translated them into Norwegian dialects for her earlier shows, the idea behind it being to find the connection between class, language, dialect, faith, and gender. The words were translated to Malayalam for the Kochi exhibition.