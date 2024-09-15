14 of 19 people survive a deadly amoeba disease in Kerala: Here’s how

However, there were also three other cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram, in which the patients had nothing to do with the Kavinkulam pond. By then, anyone with meningitis was tested for the disease. This helped identify the three other cases, which included two women and a man again in the age group of 20 to 30. One of them had come in contact with water in a stream in Navaikulam, and another had a head injury and also had contact with well water.

“It does not really make a difference, tracing the source. Free-living amoeba is in every freshwater and in soil. In the case of PAM, caused by the amoeba called naegleria fowleri, the incubation period is 14 days, and the infected persons may be able to trace the source. If the infection is caused by another kind of amoeba, it may take months for the symptoms to manifest, and we may not be able to trace the source,” Dr Aravind says.

He is talking about the two kinds of amoebic meningoencephalitis – PAM, which leads to death within days without early treatment, and granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE), caused by other kinds of amoeba, which takes time to progress but can be equally deadly.

In the first five cases reported in Kerala this year, the infection of a 13-year-old girl in Kannur was caused by Vermamoeba vermiformis, and her symptoms manifested only months after she was infected. Other than naegleria and vermamoeba, a genus called acanthamoeba has also been identified among patients in Kerala.

However, the amoebae responsible for the infection in all the cases have not yet been traced. Kerala does not have the facility to do the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that can identify the amoeba. Every time, the sample is sent to Pondicherry. In the one health action plan that is being prepared by the Health Department, one of the proposed measures is to make the state self-sufficient to test the samples.



Why Kerala

It is not that the disease is prevalent only in Kerala, Dr Aravind says, but that other states may not be detecting it or have not released data about it. Global warming is purported to be one of the reasons for the presence of more amoeba in freshwater, but that is true for every place. Additionally, only 30% of cases of meningoencephalitis (amoebic or otherwise) are diagnosed worldwide. In fact, West Bengal hospitals released information about cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis last year.