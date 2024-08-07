Six more cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram

After the death of a 26-year-old man with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram in July, six more people in the district have been diagnosed with the brain-infecting disease. The Health Department had traced the others after investigating the source of the deceased man's infection, and testing a sample of their cerebral spinal fluid when they began showing symptoms such as headache and neck pain. Two more people are under observation, while their samples are being tested.

All of these people, except one, had come in contact with the contaminated pond which had infected the deceased man. The Kavinkulam pond in the Athiyannur panchayat in Neyyattinkara is believed to have contained the amoeba -- Naegleria Fowleri -- which causes primary amoebic meningoencephalitis or PAM. It is a lethal disease which infects the brain and has a fatality rate of 97%. The amoeba enters the affected persons through the nose and travels to the brain through the olfactory nerve. Death occurs usually within a week of infection. In Kerala, 15 cases have been diagnosed so far this year, Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday, August 7.