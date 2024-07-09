In Kerala, an amoebic infection killed three children in two months

When five-year-old Fadva came to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with a headache, fever and vomiting, Dr Jayakrishnan, additional professor of Pediatrics, saw signs of what he feared might be a brain infection. He performed a lumbar puncture on her, during which a needle is inserted to get a sample of the cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) from the brain. At first, it seemed like bacterial meningitis, an infection of the membrane covering the brain and spinal cord. But then he learned that the child had bathed in the Kadalundi River of Malappuram a few days before. It struck him that the infection could have been caused by amoeba present in warm freshwaters. Tests confirmed that Fadva was infected with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a lethal disease with a fatality rate of 97%. Fadva died on May 20. In less than two months, two more children would die of the disease, and two others infected.

“Five cases in less than two months is really unusual when, world over, there have been less than 500 cases in all of time,” says Dr Aravind Reghukumar, Head of Department of Infectious Diseases at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

“We don’t know the cause of this, but there is reason to believe that it may have to do with global warming. Naegleria fowleri – the amoeba that causes the disease – is known to be more active in warm waters. But then the question would be why is it only seen in Kerala now, if it is an effect of global warming, and that too in the northern parts of the state?” Dr Aravind explains, adding that cases elsewhere may have gone undetected.