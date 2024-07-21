After 5 infections in 2 months, Kerala releases guidelines on amoebic meningoencephalitis

The Health Department of Kerala has released special guidelines for Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, a brain infection that has killed three children and affected two others in the state. Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday, July 21, that this is the first time that technical guidelines have been released for the disease in India. The guidelines cover prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease. For further studies and research, a committee will be appointed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the minister said. She also directed the hospitals in the state to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

It was on May 20 that the first death due to primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) occurred in Kerala this year, when a five year old girl from Malappuram passed away within a week of her infection. Four more cases have since been identified, all of children aged between 12 and 15. All five of them had been infected from coming into contact with contaminated water.