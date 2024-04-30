Sex abuse videos: Prajwal’s ex-driver claims he handed them over only to BJP leader

Karthik said, “I did not give the videos to anyone except Devaraje. Why should I give it to Congress? They (Congress) have a good relationship with that family and the police would have filed a B report on my case. I went only to Devaraje because I did not trust the Congress, but he too cheated me.” He does not explain how he came into possession of the videos.

Karthik’s statement is the latest over the role of all three main political parties in the state, with the Congress and BJP involved in a blame game over who knew about the existence of these videos. The BJP has faced embarrassment over not taking action despite knowing about the existence of the videos several months ago and still going ahead with Prajwal as their candidate for Hassan. Union Minister Amit Shah, while condemning the circulation of the videos, accused the Congress-led state government of not taking action against Prajwal.

Karthik, who said he would depose before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday and hand over all documents and material he had to them, said that he approached Devaraje Gowda last year when he heard he was a BJP leader who had contested against Revanna in Holenarasipura and was also fighting a battle against the Revanna family.

Karthik said he had worked for Revanna’s family for 15 years and quit a year ago after his land was snatched by Revanna’s family. “They took away my land, beat my wife, mentally tortured and harassed us. I quit the job and was preparing to fight them legally, then I heard about Devaraje, who was a BJP leader in Holenarsipura and came to know that he was also fighting them. I went to him because I thought I wouldn’t get justice elsewhere and confessed all my troubles to him.”