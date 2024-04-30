Amit Shah says BJP supports probe into allegations against Prajwal Revanna

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, April 30, questioned the Congress government in Karnataka as to why it did not take action against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate seeking re-election to the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. He has been accused of sexual abuse of multiple women, videos of which started doing the rounds two weeks ago.

G Devaraje Gowda, who was Bharatiya Janata Party’s Holenarsipura candidate during the 2023 Assembly elections, had written to state president BY Vijayendra on December 8, 2023, warning against nominating Prajwal. The same day he also wrote a letter to BL Santosh, senior Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh Pracharak and National General Secretary (Org), BJP. However, the BJP-JD(S) alliance named Prajwal as their candidate for Hassan.

Stating that the BJP supports an investigation into the allegations, Amit Shah said he expects the party’s alliance partner JD(S) to take strict action on the issue during their core committee meeting in Hubballi on April 30. He added that the BJP stands with the “Matr Shakti” of the country.