Former PM Deve Gowda’s son Revanna and grandson Prajwal booked for sexual harassment

A 47-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna and his son Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter. The complaint comes days after accusations emerged that Prajwal Revanna has sexually assaulted numerous women and videographed them in Hassan district. HD Revanna is former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s son, and Prajwal is Deve Gowda’s grandson.

The complaint was registered at Holenarsipura Town police station. Subsequently an FIR was filed on Sunday, April 28, under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimindation), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the FIR, the woman Parimala (name changed) worked in Revanna’s house as a domestic worker for about three-and-a-half years from 2015 and alleged that the harassment occurred between January 2019 and January 22.