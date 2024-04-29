Former PM Deve Gowda’s son Revanna and grandson Prajwal booked for sexual harassment

A 47-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna and his son Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter. The complaint comes days after accusations emerged that Prajwal Revanna has sexually assaulted numerous women and videographed them in Hassan district. HD Revanna is former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s son, and Prajwal is Deve Gowda’s grandson.
The complaint was registered at Holenarsipura Town police station. Subsequently an FIR was filed on Sunday, April 28, under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimindation), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to the FIR, the woman Parimala (name changed) worked in Revanna’s house as a domestic worker for about three-and-a-half years from 2015 and alleged that the harassment occurred between January 2019 and January 22.
The allegations against Prajwal Revanna emerged after a women’s rights group filed a complaint with the State Women’s Commission, which then wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state police chief seeking the constitution of a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to take up the case. The state government has now set up an SIT headed by Additional DG IGP BJ Singh which will investigate all complaints connected with this case.
Read:
As per the complaint, the woman is a close relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna. The woman’s complaint states that both Revanna and his son Prajwal sexually harassed the women under various pretexts.
Prajwal used to video call Parimala when she was at home and would talk to her daughter in foul language and harass her. Her daughter got frightened and blocked the number. That is when she stopped working at Revanna’s house, the complaint says.
She also says that recently she too received videos of women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by Prajwal Revanna. In one of those videos, she saw another domestic worker whom she knew being assaulted by Prajwal was afraid that videos of her too would be leaked.
Seeing a media report about multiple women being assaulted allegedly by Prajwal Revanna, she spoke to the media. “I am now scared and want (police) to take suitable legal action against HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna who have sexually harassed (me) and (my) daughter against our will,” she says in the complaint.