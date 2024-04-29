Prajwal Revanna likely to be suspended from JD(S) party activities

The Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] party is likely to suspend Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in a core committee meeting to be held in Hubballi on April 30. The JD(S) is holding a core committee meeting at 10 am on Tuesday to discuss its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also its strategy for campaigning in the remaining 14 Parliamentary constituencies, which go to vote on May 7.

Sources in the JD(S) said that while party supremo Deve Gowda will be making the final call, the party is likely to announce the suspension of Prajwal Revanna from the party, and he will be prevented from taking part in any party activities. “He will not be able to attend any party activities until the investigation is over and the party gets a report,” a source said.

Prajwal, who left for Frankfurt on April 27, is expected to return within a week. “We are preparing a statement to be released by him. He has to cooperate with the investigation. He cannot be unavailable, so he will be returning soon mostly in a week’s time,” the source said. At this time, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not contacted the party members or Prajwal’s family. One victim deposed before the SIT today.