JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse allegations

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the party on Tuesday, April 30, days after accusations that he had sexually assaulted and exploited many women came to light. Prajwal Revanna is former PM HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and is seeking reelection from Hassan.
The decision was taken during a core committee meeting of JD(S) in Hubballi. Party workers had demanded the expulsion of Prajwal and Revanna as their actions had tarnished the image of the party.
State president of the JD(S) HD Kumaraswamy has distanced himself from the allegations, maintaining that his family and Revanna’s families are separate. “Why do you bring the names of Kumaraswamy and Deva Gowda into this? I have already clarified that the person who is guilty should suffer punishment,” he said.
Kumaraswamy has also tried to protect the BJP, which had knowledge of the allegations against Prajwal, but still went ahead and made him the NDA’s Lok Sabha candidate for Hassan. BJP leaders have largely been silent on the issue. Amit Shah on Tuesday said BJP supports an investigation into the allegations and questioned the Congress government in Karnataka as to why it did not take action against Prajwal Revanna.
All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said they would ask Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to write to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring Prajwal back to India to face investigation. JD(S) sources told TNM that Prajwal, who left for Germany on April 27, would be back in a week.
Days after the allegations came to light, a 47-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the police accusing Prajwal and his father Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna of sexually harassing her and her daughter.
