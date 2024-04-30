JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse allegations

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the party on Tuesday, April 30, days after accusations that he had sexually assaulted and exploited many women came to light. Prajwal Revanna is former PM HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and is seeking reelection from Hassan.

The decision was taken during a core committee meeting of JD(S) in Hubballi. Party workers had demanded the expulsion of Prajwal and Revanna as their actions had tarnished the image of the party.

State president of the JD(S) HD Kumaraswamy has distanced himself from the allegations, maintaining that his family and Revanna’s families are separate. “Why do you bring the names of Kumaraswamy and Deva Gowda into this? I have already clarified that the person who is guilty should suffer punishment,” he said.