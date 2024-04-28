BJP warned about Prajwal Revanna videos months ago, still gave him Hassan ticket

Author Rupa Hassan, who is associated with the protest, told TNM that they did not have permission to protest before the polls were held. “The government should not use the SIT as an excuse to delay the investigation. Prajwal Revanna has left the country. We want him arrested. We also want the case to be monitored by the courts,” Rupa said.

The Prime Minister addressed rallies in Belagavi on April 28, where he maintained the rhetoric that the Congress would snatch the mangalsutras of women and redistribute that wealth to “its favourite community”. He also mentioned the murder of Neha Hiremath. However, he was silent on the serious allegations of sex abuse against Prajwal.

Congress leaders also held a press conference on April 28, questioning not only the PM’s silence, but also the lack of statements from Karnataka BJP leaders such as Shobha Karandlaje, R Ashoka, and BY Vijayendra.

Congress leader Manjula Naidu told the media that the government should offer protection to the victims and that the perpetrators should get the strictest punishment. “Prime Minister Modi should feel ashamed. He says the Congress will snatch women’s mangalsutras… Modi avare, the candidate of your alliance partner has snatched the mangasutras of thousands of women. Why are you silent about that? Withdraw your statement about the snatching of mangalsutras and apologise. All the leaders of the BJP and JD(S) should resign,” she said.

State Information Technology and Bio Technology Minister Priyank Kharge also posed questions to the PM, asking him to explain why the NDA gave ticket to Prajwal, despite knowing about the allegations.