Nirmala Sitharaman concedes ‘unavoidable delay’ in drought relief funds to Karnataka

NDRF or SDRF?

Nirmala pointed out that the Union government had released funds allocated to Karnataka under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). “I agree that in such matters the delay is completely avoidable, but the state governments have to provide the relief immediately under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF),” she said.

She said that Rs 697 crore out of the Rs 928 crore had been released in two instalments of Rs 348 crore to the state well in advance under SDRF. “I am not harping on to cover for the delay in NDRF, but the Union government did not wait for the disaster to happen to release funds under SDRF,” she said.

Siddaramaiah responded to her claims, again maintaining that it was the state’s right to receive funds from the Finance Commission (FC). “It’s important to understand that this (SDRF) fund is something states are entitled to based on the Finance Commission’s recommendation, it is not a favour,” he said.

The CM also said that the state government had been judicious in using these funds. “Yet, with drought-induced damages escalating beyond Rs 37,000 crore, our plea for additional support of Rs 18,171 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) seems to be falling on deaf ears. The Finance Minister is perhaps deliberately confusing the two distinct funds,” he said.

He went on to talk about the nature of the two funds. “Funds under SDRF are allocated every year and this is shared between the Union government and state in the ratio of 75:25. This fund is the state’s right and its quantum is determined by the Finance Commission. SDRF is used for routine disaster relief. When the scale of the disaster is large, a memorandum is submitted to the Union government for funds under NDRF. Drought in Karnataka is unprecedented… The money available under SDRF is not sufficient to provide for crop failure of over 48 lakh hectares belonging to 34 lakh farmers. For providing relief for crop loss as per the norms we need Rs 4,663 crore. This money is the farmer's right.”