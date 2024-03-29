The fight between Karnataka CM and FM Nirmala Sitharaman explained

However, in the Explanatory Note as to the action taken on the recommendations, the Finance Ministry said that “due consideration would be given” to those recommendations, “keeping in view the untied resources with the State Governments and fiscal commitments of the Central Government”. When previous CM Bommai and later Siddaramaiah wrote to the Union government for these grants, Sitharaman wrote back telling them to “mobilise internal resources”, according to documents released by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Election issue?

At the Mysuru event, Siddaramaiah maintained his claim that the Union government had also not released Rs 5,300 crore set aside in the 2023-24 Union Budget for the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project. “How many more days left for this year to end? … Did you release even one rupee of this money?” Siddaramaiah said, referring to the fiscal year. The BJP had committed “droha” (betrayal) against the people of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah charged.

The CM and a handful of his cabinet colleagues and politicians from other parties in the country have been talking about the decreased revenue to states due to GST and shrinking divisible pool. But whether or not the Congress can turn this into an electoral issue in Karnataka remains to be seen. A major talking point for the party in the state is its five guarantees while the BJP appears to have centred its campaign around bringing Prime Minister Modi back for a third term.

Asked on what basis the Congress is seeking grants which the Union Finance Ministry had the power to reject, Revenue Minister Byre Gowda told The News Minute, “The Finance Minister has insisted in the Parliament that the government of India will honour every word of the Finance Commission’s recommendations in letter and spirit. Yet, specifically in the case of Karnataka, they have rejected the FC recommendation allocating Rs 5,495 crore. This is grave injustice. By denying (us the grants), the Union government is adding insult to injury.”

On whether the party will turn this into an electoral issue, Gowda said, “We will continue our efforts to raise issues of fiscal federalism, the BJP’s anti-federal stance, and continue to seek justice for the people of Karnataka irrespective of elections.”

‘Fiscal coercion’

Political observer and activist Shivasundar told TNM that whether the Congress will be able to successfully mobilise public opinion on the issue is a moot point. “Siddaramaiah is an expert in economic affairs and he is raising it. The states have faced issues with regard to revenues because of the implementation of GST and also because the national pie has reduced (due to the increase in cesses and surcharges). So the state government is justified in its demands,” he said.