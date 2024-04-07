Nirmala Sitharaman dodges question on open debate with Karnataka Revenue Minister

On Saturday, when the Union Minister of Finance was addressing a press conference at the BJP media office in Bengaluru, a reporter asked, “Why did you not accept the invitation for the debate with Karnataka’s Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda?”

To this, Niramala Sitharaman initially replied with an “ohhh.” She then asked the reporter their name and the media house which she represented before answering the question. Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Right now I am answering all your questions. Only your finances… I’m answering here, right? Hear this first…”

When the reporter had a follow up question, she retorted, “It is alright. I am not in an argument at all. I fully heard you, I’m giving answers for the media’s questions. I am answering everybody’s questions.”