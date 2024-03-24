‘Union govt violating state’s fundamental rights’: Karnataka in SC over drought relief

The State has invoked Article 32 of the Constitution to submit the petition at the Supreme Court for the enforcement of fundamental rights. “It is respectfully submitted that the present Writ Petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, the petitioner State of Karnataka, in fulfilment of its parens patriae obligation to its people, is approaching this Hon’ble Court against the inaction on the part of the Union of India in rendering financial assistance for drought management under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Manual for Drought Management and the Guidelines on Constitution and Administration of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and NDRF,” read the petition.

Explaining the extent of the situation, it said, "223 out of 236 taluks are declared as drought-affected, with 196 taluks categorised as severely affected and the remaining 27 categorised as moderately affected. During the South West Monsoon in 2023, the state recorded only 33 rainy days out of 122 days (rainy day is defined as ≥ 2.5 mm rainfall/day), which is the 2nd lowest in the last 33 years.”

“The present drought situation has damaged crops, affected livestock, leading to lower yields, reduced income for farmers, increased food prices and increased shortage of water in urban and rural areas as well due to reduced ground water level and shortage or no water storage in lakes as well as reservoirs. The overall socio-economic scenario is in distress and is evident from the relief measures being undertaken to mitigate fodder shortage and drinking water scarcities,” the plea said.

The government had already written to the Prime Minister in this regard in January and its Cabinet Ministers multiple times about the situation, it was pointed out.

The state government said that the agriculture and horticulture crop loss for the Kharif 2023 season has been reported in more than 48 lakh hectares with the estimated loss (cost of cultivation) of Rs 35,162 crore.