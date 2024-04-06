Jagruta Karnataka invites Union FM, state Revenue Min to debate ‘financial injustice’

The controversy over alleged injustice to Karnataka over revenue sharing by the Union government has taken a new turn, with a civil society group proposing an open debate between the Union Finance Minister and Karnataka’s Finance Minister.

Civil society group Jagruta Karnataka will organise the open debate in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 6, on the alleged injustices to the state. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has accepted the invitation and will speak at the event.

Rajshekar Akki of Jagruta Karnataka told The News Minute that they had written to Nirmala Sitharaman on April 1, but have received no response until now, but the event will go ahead. “Both the Centre and state are making claims and the public needs to know whether injustice has been done to Karnataka or not. The other day, Amit Shah came to Bengaluru and said the state government had not written a letter asking for funds. We need to know what the truth is. It is our fundamental right to know. Let both sides present their arguments,” Rajshekar said.