'Trisha should be filing a case against you': Madras HC slams actor Mansoor Ali Khan

The Madras High Court on Monday, December 11, dismissed the defamation case filed by actor Mansoor Ali Khan against Trisha and also pointed out to the petitioner that it is Trisha who should have filed a case against him. The case pertains to the distasteful remarks Mansoor made in November during a promotional interview for the film Leo. Mansoor, in the interview, had said that he was disappointed that he did not have “rape scenes” in Leo in which he played a minor role with Vijay and Trisha in the lead. He also made similarly offensive remarks about former actors, now politicians Roja and Kushbhu.

On December 10, the high court pulled up Mansoor for his speech and said, “When you are an actor, youngsters look up to you as a role model. Is it right for you to behave in such an uncultured manner?”. Further, the court directed Mansoor’s advocate to advise the actor on how to behave in public spaces.

Mansoor’s behaviour after the offensive interview has been erratic at best. Trisha had initially slammed the actor for his comments, expressing her disgust on November 19. Film celebrities such as Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthik Subbaraj, Chinmayi Sripadaa, Malavika Mohanan, and Chiranjeevi had offered their solidarity for Trisha at the time . Former actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Kushbhu Sundar (who Mansoor had also referred to) offered her support too. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the remarks and directed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against Mansoor. The South Indian Artistes Association, popularly known as the Nadigar Sangam, suspended Mansoor’s membership and told him in a public statement to tender an apology to Trisha.