Trisha slams Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan for rape scene remarks

Actor Trisha has responded to an offensive statement made by Mansoor Ali Khan, an actor known for his villain roles in Tamil films. Mansoor has come under fire on Saturday, November 18, for his offensive remarks about Trisha, saying that he regrets not getting a ‘rape scene’ with her in Leo, the recent Vijay starrer. Trisha, responding to the offensive speech, released a statement, saying that she was glad that though they both acted in Leo, they did not have a scene together.

“A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind,” Trisha said.

It was at a recent press meet that Mansoor made the comment, saying that he’d hoped to have a rape scene in Leo like he’d had in older Tamil films starring actors like Kushboo and Roja.