Celebs condemn Mansoor Ali Khan’s rape comments about Trisha

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, Kushbhu Sundar, whom Mansoor referred to in his interview, has also made a statement. Kushbhu, who is also a part of the National Commission for Women (NCW) said, “Some men think it's their birth right to insult a woman or speak about her in a most disrespectful manner. Recent video of #MansoorAliKhan is one such example. I vehemently condemn his speech. They think their "chumma comedykku sonnen" [said it as a joke] attitude will be overlooked and ignored. No, it won't be done. He should apologise to every female actor he has named in his speech and to women in general for displaying his dirty, misogynist, lowly minsdset. Women of today are strong enough to fight for their respect & dignity.”

Kushbhu also added, “As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society.”

Other women actors and prominent cinema personalities have also shown solidarity with Trisha. Actor Malavika Mohanan said, “This is disgusting on so many levels. It’s shameful enough that this is how this man views women & thinks about them, but then to have the guts(!!) to speak about it this openly & unapologetically, not even worried about repercussions?? Shame on you. Despicable beyond belief.”

Also reacting to Mansoor’s comments was the CEO of AGS Cinemas Archana Kalpathi who said, “This is absolutely unacceptable behavior by Mr Mansoor Ali Khan and I strongly condemn this and find it offensive and deplorable . I stand by you @trishtrashers and call for severe action to be taken.”

Popular director Karthik Subbaraj too has condemned Mansoor’s behaviour saying, “Disgusting MEN kind he is. Shame on you MansoorAliKhan.” Recently, the director also spoke out against a misogynistic question posed to him about Nimisha Sajayan by a journalist during a promotional event for his recent film Jigarthanda Double X.