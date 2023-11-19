Celebs condemn Mansoor Ali Khan’s rape comments about Trisha

Reacting to the offensive ‘rape scene’ comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj said on Saturday, November 18, that he was disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments, given that they had all worked in the same team. “Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour,” Lokesh stated.
The director was responding to several distasteful comments made by Mansoor regarding Leo co-star Trisha. In a press meet, Mansoor, who is known for his villain roles in Tamil cinema, had said that he’d hoped to have a rape scene in Leo like he’d had in older Tamil films starring actors like Kushboo and Roja. Describing these rape scenes with enthusiasm he said, “They are not letting me rape. I was really hopeful when I knew that I was acting with Trisha. I thought aha, there must be ‘bedroom’ scenes.”
What Mansoor said after that is too distasteful to describe but at the end of it he added, “Are there any kind of rape scenes I haven’t seen?”
Trisha, who responded to Mansoor’s comments on Saturday , that she strongly condemns this and finds it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste.
Coming out in support of her, singer Chinmayi Sripaada said, “The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan, they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along.” Chinmayi also pointed out other instances of Kollywood personalities like Radha Ravi, Robo Shankar and Cool Suresh who had recently stirred controversy for their misogynistic behaviour.
Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, Kushbhu Sundar, whom Mansoor referred to in his interview, has also made a statement. Kushbhu, who is also a part of the National Commission for Women (NCW) said, “Some men think it's their birth right to insult a woman or speak about her in a most disrespectful manner. Recent video of #MansoorAliKhan is one such example. I vehemently condemn his speech. They think their "chumma comedykku sonnen" [said it as a joke] attitude will be overlooked and ignored. No, it won't be done. He should apologise to every female actor he has named in his speech and to women in general for displaying his dirty, misogynist, lowly minsdset. Women of today are strong enough to fight for their respect & dignity.”
Kushbhu also added, “As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society.”
Other women actors and prominent cinema personalities have also shown solidarity with Trisha. Actor Malavika Mohanan said, “This is disgusting on so many levels. It’s shameful enough that this is how this man views women & thinks about them, but then to have the guts(!!) to speak about it this openly & unapologetically, not even worried about repercussions?? Shame on you. Despicable beyond belief.”
Also reacting to Mansoor’s comments was the CEO of AGS Cinemas Archana Kalpathi who said, “This is absolutely unacceptable behavior by Mr Mansoor Ali Khan and I strongly condemn this and find it offensive and deplorable . I stand by you @trishtrashers and call for severe action to be taken.”
Popular director Karthik Subbaraj too has condemned Mansoor’s behaviour saying, “Disgusting MEN kind he is. Shame on you MansoorAliKhan.” Recently, the director also spoke out against a misogynistic question posed to him about Nimisha Sajayan by a journalist during a promotional event for his recent film Jigarthanda Double X.
Meanwhile, it may be noted that Vijay himself, the lead star of Leo, who has had several dialogues about consent in both his films directed by Lokesh Kannagaraj, is yet to make a statement of any kind.