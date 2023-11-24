Mansoor Ali Khan issues half-baked ‘apology’, Trisha accepts

The actor, known for doing mainly negative roles in Tamil films, had co-starred with Trisha in Leo. The controversy erupted when Mansoor said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene [a reference to rape scenes] in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actors in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

Trisha responded to Mansoor’s comments and said, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

The Tamil Nadu police, under the directions of the National Commission for Women, booked Mansoor under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).