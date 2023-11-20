Mansoor Ali Khan’s rape comments: Tamil film industry needs to do more than just outrage

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan recently made obnoxious comments about how he wished he had some “bedroom scenes” (reference to rape scenes) with actor Trisha. The duo acted together in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo starring Vijay, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Sanjay Dutt, among others. In a press meet, Mansoor lamented that he was not getting opportunities to act in villain roles where he could enact rape scenes like he had done in the past with actors Khushbhu Sundar and Roja. While his extremely problematic comments have drawn the ire of several Kollywood personalities, including Lokesh Kanagaraj, one wonders whether the Tamil film industry will go beyond social media outrage and take action against such actors.

Getting away with misogynistic statements that fall under harassment in the workplace and not being held accountable is not new to Tamil cinema actors. Actor-turned-politician Radha Ravi had made disparaging statements about actor Nayanthara in 2019 but faced little to no consequences. In a speech, Radha Ravi remarked that Nayanthara was not ‘virtuous’ enough to be playing goddess roles in movies. He went on to objectify actor Oviya for starring in a movie titled 90 ml as it allegedly romanticised women drinking, having sexual relationships, and living freer lives.

Like Mansoor, Radha Ravi received flak for his statements. While his political career hit a snag after he was ousted from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (only to be welcomed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and later by the Bharatiya Janata Party), he went on to act in several movies, and continues to do so. He has also remained president of the South Indian Cine Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes’ Union. Despite the outrage over his vile comments, no producer or filmmaker came out publicly to declare that he would not be cast in movies. Business as usual for Radha Ravi and Kollywood.