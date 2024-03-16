Proposal for 48-hour embargo on film reviews: Can vloggers make or break a film?

Further, the report distinguishes between vloggers and film critics such as Anupama Chopra, Founder-Editor of Film Companion, and Baradwaj Rangan, Editor-in-Chief of Galatta Plus. According to the report, the latter category of critics is respectful towards the art of cinema while the former isn’t. But, the report’s conclusion about the quality of film reviewers is also entirely subjective.

Critics such as Baradwaj Rangan and Anupama Chopra have received the ire of fans and people from the film industry, too. For instance, Baradwaj Rangan’s review of Jai Bhim (2021) was slammed by many as disrespectful and unfair. The outrage was to the extent that many vloggers did a ‘review of the review’, tearing into the critic and his views on the film. Jai Bhim received mostly positive reviews and overtook The Shawshank Redemption on IMDb to become the highest-rated film on the platform. The critic has also been accused of caste bias by a section of readers and has blogged about it to address the allegation.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has slammed Anupama Chopra for her review of Animal (2024), even hinting that she gave the negative review because he didn’t respond to her messages asking for an interview. Previously, Madhavan, who directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also played the lead role, tweeted that a line from Anupama’s review referring to the scientist’s portrayal as a “true-blue Hindu patriot” was in terrible taste.

None of this is to say that either Baradwaj Rangan or Anupama Chopra deserve these allegations or that they had some malice while reviewing the films. The point is that even the reviewers recognised by the report have been accused of being disrespectful and prejudiced in the past. So, who’s to really be judge and jury here?

It is the report’s contention that review bombing and “disrespectful” reviews have a significant impact on public opinion about a film. In fact, the report claims that negative reviews by certain popular vloggers can influence the audience to an extent that there are “high chances for these movies to be out of the theatre after the very first day itself.” The report does not explain how such a conclusion was reached. It does not cite a single example of a film that was killed in theatres on its very first day because of negative reviews by vloggers or provide any evidence for a correlation or causation between reviews by vloggers and a film being taken out of theatres.