Manjummel Boys review: Soubin and Bhasi keep you hooked to this gripping rescue thriller

From then on, the film unapologetically employs elements of drama; fear, worry, and excitement fill the air as the men begin to react, run helter-skelter to find help, and scream their lungs out every few seconds. Drama peaks when the unsympathetic police and superstitious townsfolk keep trying to haul out the rest of the men, while they throw their bodies in front of the hole and cry louder. What you’d imagine might be gruelling could actually keep you on your toes. The moments slow down to a crawl, as a daring rescue act begins. But even these moments, of literally following one footstep after another, become engaging, solely by the performances of new and old actors.

Soubin’s groundedness is almost a given, and yet he strikes a chord somewhere, bringing flashes of his broken man act in Kumbalangi Nights. Sreenath Bhasi’s face seems like it could change forms of its will, marred by pain of the body and the mind. Balu and Lal Junior could be confused for real-life brothers, still bickering somewhere (and they indeed are cousins). What is hugely missing is the active presence of women, but even the small acts of the few present, especially the mother of Sreenath Bhasi, are so powerful that they leave lasting images.

Only perhaps, the element of drama in the caves could have been toned down a notch, keeping the spirit of the early rawness of the script. Not to play down the work that went into the writing, documenting every pause and action with so much care. It brings back memories of another wonderful film called Malooty, made by Bharathan, that admirably and sensitively showed the plight of a little girl and her miserable parents after she falls into a deep hole and remains trapped for hours. That both the films could connect so much to an audience only shows the extent of human patience and empathy when every slow second of these long testing hours can keep you hooked and rooting for the people on screen.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the producers or any other members of its cast and crew.