Malayalam film Manjummel Boys is doing wonders for Tamil Nadu theatres

Looking at the reception to the non-Tamil film, theatre owners are appreciating the audience for seeing art beyond language. Many also have suggestions for Tamil filmmakers, that they should follow the same route as its Kerala counterpart, in making films that focus on content over splurging money on ‘big stars.’

Tiruppur Subramanian, theatre owner and former president of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ Association, said that the Tamil audience proved that they would come to the theatres if movies focussed on stories rather than on a big star. “We are seeing such a massive response for a movie in a language that many might not understand. If similar movies are made in Tamil, why will they not come to the theatres? A large part of the audience, in my opinion, are bored of films that ‘worship’ the heroes acting in them. Only fans of these heroes who form a small part of the audience might enjoy these movies,” he tells TNM.

Elaborating on how Manjummel Boys has steadily attracted audiences through word of mouth, he says, “On the first two days, there were hardly any crowds to watch the film. I think it had to do something with there being no big stars or flashy promotions for the movie. But after a while, we began seeing high footfall. The age of the audience members range from as young as 15 to as old as 75. Even after two weeks, we are still getting huge crowds and almost every show is getting filled up.”

Manjummel Boys is especially garnering appreciation for its tactful use of the song ‘Kanmani Anbodu’, which plays out at a critical moment in the scene. The placement of the song and its lyrics suddenly elevate the film to a new high, evoking a feeling of divinity in the viewer and lending a new meaning to human friendships.

As director Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote on X, “When ‘manidhar unarndhu kolla’ comes up on the soundtrack, somehow watching Gunaa on opening day so many years ago and many times after that made sense to me.” Like Gautham Vasudev Menon, several Tamil filmmakers including Venkat Prabhu, Karthik Subburaj, Pa Ranjith, Kamal Haasan, and Santhana Bharathi have showered praises on the film, contributing to its promotion and success.