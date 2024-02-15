Bramayugam review: Mammootty’s monochrome horror thriller explores how power corrupts

Arjun Asokan and Sidharth Bharathan perhaps have more screen time than Mammootty, and make good use of it, though some scenes make you think that the characters could have benefitted from the experienced craft of more seasoned actors. Amalda Liz makes an impact when she appears on screen, but there is little we are told about her to have any opinion, except that while male demons get to be all shades of grey, their female counterparts only have to be seductive.

In his previous film Bhoothakaalam, Rahul Sadasivan used the psychological landscape of his protagonists to accentuate horror. That idea surfaces in Bramayugam too, and cinematographer Shehnad Jalal ensures that the horrors of isolation, surveillance, and mental manipulations are conveyed by exploring the physical space of the mana beyond done-to-death techniques like jump scares. The black and white format adds to the rabbit-hole-like atmosphere of the setting though it does not specifically influence how most scenes are composed. Christo Xavier’s music works in most places.

What is slightly underwhelming though, is how all of this pans out towards the end of the film. Labouring too much to make a political statement takes away from the charm of storytelling, especially when the narrative has enough elements to make that undercurrent felt. TD Ramakrishnan’s dialogues add weight to the narrative but also appear forced in some scenes.

Vidheyan’s Thommy (Gopakumar) lived in a post-independence political scenario when tyrants like Bhaskara Patelar could be kept in check. Thevan and his aide are up against the ocular Kodumon Potty, a tyrant who goes far back in time, and whose empire of power only gets more stifling for those living under his rule. Bramayugam’s tagline says ‘The age of madness’, and if one looks closely enough, its horrors are perhaps more contemporary than they seem.

