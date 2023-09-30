The rise of YouTube reviewers is changing the dynamics of film criticism in Kerala

A schoolteacher turned YouTube reviewer called Aswanth Kok seems to be the current nemesis of the Malayalam film industry. With over 209k followers on YouTube, he regularly uploads 10-25 minute video reviews and has an enviable fan following among youngsters. Of late, while a section of the film industry is up in arms against Kok’s reviews, they are also using his “positive” reviews to promote their films. What makes this young man, who used to write reviews on social media under a different pseudonym, so popular? After all, just one video is enough to understand that when it comes to language, he isn’t exactly nuanced.

Kok is often seen in the costumes or props of the main characters of the film he is reviewing. While reviewing the Ajith starrer Thunivu for instance, he dyed his hair and beard white, donned a white shirt over a white t-shirt, and wore the star’s signature sunglasses to emulate his look in the film. For Nivin Pauly’s Ramachandra Boss & Co, he went to the extent of shaving off his beard and trimming his moustache all too short, to replicate Vinay Forrt’s much-memed getup during the film’s promotions.

Before starting his review of Ramachandra Boss & Co, Kok also issued a warning to viewers to take this film as “an opportunity to wash away your sins” or to “screen it in jail to chasten the jailbirds”, before proceeding to trash it. Many viewers feel that his reviews are “more entertaining than the films themselves.” His popularity can be attributed to his no-holds-barred language as well as an irreverence he projects, that perhaps connects with many youth.

For the film industry, which has always been intolerant of any form of criticism, this is a bitter pill to swallow. During a recent interview, actor Aju Varghese recalled Kok terming his performance in Rosshan Andrrews’s Saturday Night as, “so annoying and that he should be stoned to death.” He was also inadvertently pointing towards the growing popularity of YouTube film reviewers that has taken the internet by storm. While actors and filmmakers may want to ignore people like Kok, it is becoming increasingly impossible to do so because of the reach these reviewers have.

The internet has no doubt made film reviewing more accessible, and film critics who have been long writing for various publications are now being taken over by this new crop of YouTube film reviewers – most of them regular moviegoers who leverage social media to platform their opinions. With the boundaries blurring between all kinds of critics, the deal is to often follow the opinions of someone who aligns with your views, what is the word? Validation? Echo chamber?