Nadigar Sangam to hold Vijayakant memorial in Chennai

The South Indian Cine Artistes’ Association, popularly known as the Nadigar Sangam, has announced a memorial programme for late veteran actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Vijayakant. The memorial, which is open to all, will take place at Chennai’s Kamarajar Arangam at 6:00 pm on January 19. The announcement was made by Nadigar Sangam president Nasser through a short video message.

Vijayakant passed away on December 28 at MIOT Hospital in Chennai. He was 71 years old. The late actor had been struggling with prolonged pulmonary illness. He had also contracted COVID-19 and was on ventilator support in the days preceding his death.

In the video message released on Wednesday, January 17, Nasser says, “Vijayakant was the personification of hard work and an image of truth. He lent his voice to the people of Tamil Nadu. It was he who revived the Nadigar Sangam when it was struggling. He saw no hierarchies in who could grow close to him.”